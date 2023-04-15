Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell is hitting .279 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Mitchell has recorded a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will look to Lugo (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
