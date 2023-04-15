The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Cavaliers lost to the Hornets on Sunday, 106-95. Sam Merrill scored a team-high 17 points (and added one assist and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sam Merrill 17 4 1 3 0 3 Danny Green 13 4 1 0 1 3 Raul Neto 13 1 6 1 0 0

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks lost to the Pacers on Sunday, 141-136. Obi Toppin scored a team-high 34 points (and contributed five assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Obi Toppin 34 7 5 2 0 5 Immanuel Quickley 30 9 7 2 0 3 Quentin Grimes 22 1 3 0 0 5

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell leads his squad in points per game (28.3), and also averages 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in the NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley puts up 16.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the field.

Darius Garland posts a team-high 7.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 21.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers at 9.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 14.3 points.

Caris LeVert puts up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and puts up 4.1 assists.

Jalen Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he puts up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Knicks get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is putting up 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell CLE 27.3 4.2 2.1 0.7 0.4 3.1 Immanuel Quickley NY 24.2 4.3 5.3 1.8 0.2 3.3 Evan Mobley CLE 15 8.5 3.3 0.5 2.3 0.2 Quentin Grimes NY 20 4 3.6 1.1 0 4.4 Darius Garland CLE 15.4 2 6.1 0.6 0.2 1.1 Mitchell Robinson NY 5.8 10.2 1 1 2.9 0

