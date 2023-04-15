Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres (7-8) will face off against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (10-4) at PETCO Park on Saturday, April 15. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (2-0, 1.38 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta - MIL (2-0, 0.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Brewers and Padres game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Willy Adames hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won three of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 2-5 (winning only 28.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Garrett Mitchell 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.