Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (10-4) and the San Diego Padres (7-8) clashing at PETCO Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 15.

The Padres will look to Seth Lugo (2-0) versus the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (2-0).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (73 total, 5.2 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 2.76 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Brewers Schedule