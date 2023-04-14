William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .405. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 112th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Contreras will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 during his last games.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in all 10 games this season, with more than one hit twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
- Contreras has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.13 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, one per game).
- The Padres will look to Wacha (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
