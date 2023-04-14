After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)

Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Miller had a base hit in 79 of 135 games last season (58.5%), with more than one hit in 21 of them (15.6%).

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 135 opportunities, 3.7%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%), Miller picked up an RBI, and 13 of those games (9.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last season (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 61 GP 62 .221 AVG .262 .296 OBP .308 .344 SLG .358 15 XBH 18 4 HR 2 27 RBI 24 43/18 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 70 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (61.4%) 7 (10.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (35.7%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)