Michael Brosseau -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is batting .300 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Brosseau enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.

In five of six games this season, Brosseau has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

