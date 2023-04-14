Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Michael Brosseau -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is batting .300 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Brosseau enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
- In five of six games this season, Brosseau has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 14 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
