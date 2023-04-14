The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 20th.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls give up.

When Miami puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 26-8.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Chicago has a 31-17 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Bulls put up only 3.3 more points per game (113.1) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

Chicago is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are putting up 111.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.

Defensively Miami has been worse at home this season, surrendering 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 in away games.

At home, the Heat are draining the same number of threes per game as they are on the road (12). Meanwhile, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up 114 points per game at home, 1.8 more than away (112.2). Defensively they allow 111.2 per game, 1.3 fewer points than on the road (112.5).

At home, Chicago concedes 111.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 112.5.

The Bulls average 0.9 more assists per game at home (24.9) than away (24).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee Gabe Vincent Questionable Hip Nikola Jovic Out Back

