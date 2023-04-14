On Friday, Garrett Mitchell (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell has 12 hits, which leads Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .279 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).

In 12 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this year (33.3%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings