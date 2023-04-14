How to Watch the Brewers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Xander Bogaerts and Brian Anderson among those expected to produce at the plate.
Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.
- Fueled by 31 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 15th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.
- The Brewers rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Milwaukee has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 62 (4.8 per game).
- The Brewers have an OBP of .344 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.82 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.148 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eric Lauer will get the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing four innings and giving up six earned runs.
- Lauer has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jake Woodford
|4/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zac Gallen
|4/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|4/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Away
|Janson Junk
|Drey Jameson
|4/13/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|-
|Nick Martínez
|4/14/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Michael Wacha
|4/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Seth Lugo
|4/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Yu Darvish
|4/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Chris Flexen
|4/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Logan Gilbert
|4/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Marco Gonzales
