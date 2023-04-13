Something has to give when the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10, also losers of four in a row). The matchup on Thursday, April 13 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-215) Red Wings (+185) -

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been made an underdog 59 times this season, and won 24, or 40.7%, of those games.

Detroit has a record of 7-7, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Red Wings have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 275 (8th) Goals 237 (23rd) 252 (16th) Goals Allowed 270 (22nd) 70 (3rd) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 53 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (16th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Three of Detroit's last 10 contests have hit the over.

In the last 10 games, Red Wings' games average 8.2 goals, 0.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Red Wings' 237 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 270 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

They have a -33 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

