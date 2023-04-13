Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Michael Brosseau, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)
- Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 45.7% of his games last year (32 of 70), Brosseau got a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He went yard in 8.6% of his games in 2022 (six of 70), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Brosseau drove in a run in 22.9% of his 70 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run 15 times last year in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.230
|.368
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|12
|20/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|16 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (45.7%)
|3 (8.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (25.7%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (22.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (22.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Martinez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.