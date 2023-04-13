Red Wings vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 13
Something has to give when the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10, also losers of four straight). The contest on Thursday, April 13 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET.
In the last 10 games for the Red Wings (4-5-1), their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has conceded 36 goals. They have recorded 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (25.0%).
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Red Wings vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Lightning 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-225)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-2)
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have earned a record of 7-10-17 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 35-36-10.
- Detroit has earned 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in 15 games and they lost every time.
- Detroit has earned nine points (3-10-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Red Wings have earned 71 points in their 46 games with at least three goals scored.
- Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games this season and has registered 35 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 14-13-4 (32 points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 48 points in those games.
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|8th
|3.4
|Goals Scored
|2.93
|23rd
|16th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|13th
|32
|Shots
|28.1
|29th
|21st
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|10th
|4th
|25.2%
|Power Play %
|21.3%
|15th
|15th
|79.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.9%
|18th
Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
