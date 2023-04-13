Something has to give when the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10, also losers of four straight). The contest on Thursday, April 13 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET.

In the last 10 games for the Red Wings (4-5-1), their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has conceded 36 goals. They have recorded 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (25.0%).

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Lightning 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-225)

Lightning (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-2)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have earned a record of 7-10-17 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 35-36-10.

Detroit has earned 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in 15 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-10-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Red Wings have earned 71 points in their 46 games with at least three goals scored.

Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games this season and has registered 35 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 48 points in those games.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.4 Goals Scored 2.93 23rd 16th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 13th 32 Shots 28.1 29th 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.4 10th 4th 25.2% Power Play % 21.3% 15th 15th 79.6% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 18th

Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

