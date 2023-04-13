After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell leads Milwaukee with 12 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .632.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • Mitchell has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Martinez (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
