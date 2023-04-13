Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 2-for-5 with two RBI last time out, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .327, fueled by two extra-base hits.
- In 58.3% of his games this year (seven of 12), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 25.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.