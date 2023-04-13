When the (7-6) go head to head against the (8-4) at PETCO Park on Thursday, April 13 at 9:40 PM ET, Nick Martinez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

The Padres have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+125). The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Martinez - SD (0-1, 6.17 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won three of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Padres have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Padres have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

