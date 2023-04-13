The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Willy Adames among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.

Milwaukee is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Brewers rank ninth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Milwaukee has scored 58 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .350 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Brewers rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 2.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.181 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eric Lauer will get the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In two starts this season, Lauer has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals W 6-1 Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Janson Junk Drey Jameson 4/13/2023 Padres - Away Eric Lauer Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres - Away Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres - Away Eric Lauer Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres - Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners - Away Janson Junk Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Logan Gilbert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.