Thursday's contest at PETCO Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (8-4) squaring off against the San Diego Padres (7-6) at 9:40 PM ET (on April 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The San Diego Padres will give the ball to Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Eric Lauer (1-1, 7.71 ERA).

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 15 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (58 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 2.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

