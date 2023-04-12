The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Drey Jameson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez is batting .161 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
  • In five of nine games this year, Tellez got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Jameson makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 25-year-old righty has three appearances in relief this season.
  • Over his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .172 against him. He has a 2.16 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
