The New Orleans Pelicans, as they try to clinch a spot in the postseason, will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Thunder matchup.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Thunder's +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) while allowing 116.4 per contest (19th in league).

These two teams average a combined 231.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 228.9 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

Oklahoma City is 46-34-2 ATS this year.

