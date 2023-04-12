On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has two doubles and three walks while batting .308.
  • This year, Winker has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
  • Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Jameson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty has three appearances in relief this season.
  • In his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .172 against him. He has a 2.16 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
