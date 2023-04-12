(7-5) will match up with the (8-3) at Chase Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 Ks, Drey Jameson will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson - ARI (2-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Janson Junk - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Brewers and Diamondbacks game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Brian Anderson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Brewers have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.