Wednesday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-5) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-3) at 3:40 PM ET (on April 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Drey Jameson (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk will get the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.
  • This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 5.0 runs per game (55 total runs).
  • The Brewers have pitched to a 2.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 7 Cardinals W 4-0 Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
April 8 Cardinals L 6-0 Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
April 9 Cardinals W 6-1 Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
April 10 @ Diamondbacks L 3-0 Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
April 11 @ Diamondbacks W 7-1 Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
April 12 @ Diamondbacks - Janson Junk vs Drey Jameson
April 13 @ Padres - Eric Lauer vs Nick Martínez
April 14 @ Padres - Freddy Peralta vs Michael Wacha
April 15 @ Padres - Wade Miley vs Seth Lugo
April 16 @ Padres - Corbin Burnes vs Yu Darvish
April 17 @ Mariners - Brandon Woodruff vs Chris Flexen

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.