Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Tellez has a base hit in four of eight games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In three games this year, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kelly (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
