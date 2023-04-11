Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Tellez has a base hit in four of eight games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In three games this year, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

