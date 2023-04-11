The Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10), who have fallen in three straight, on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-245) Red Wings (+205) -

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 58 times, and won 24, or 41.4%, of those games.

Detroit has a record of 3-5 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +205 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 32.8%.

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 252 (19th) Goals 236 (23rd) 205 (2nd) Goals Allowed 266 (20th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 40 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (17th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total four times.

During the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 8 goals.

The Red Wings' 236 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 266 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the league.

Their -30 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

