Michael Brosseau -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 32 of 70 games last year (45.7%) Brosseau had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (5.7%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 8.6% of his games in 2022 (six of 70), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Brosseau drove in a run in 16 of 70 games last season (22.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.7%).

He touched home plate in 15 of his 70 games last season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .284 AVG .230 .368 OBP .321 .403 SLG .419 4 XBH 6 2 HR 4 11 RBI 12 20/6 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 35 16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%) 3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%) 6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%) 2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

