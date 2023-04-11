Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Brosseau -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)
- Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 32 of 70 games last year (45.7%) Brosseau had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (5.7%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 8.6% of his games in 2022 (six of 70), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Brosseau drove in a run in 16 of 70 games last season (22.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.7%).
- He touched home plate in 15 of his 70 games last season.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.230
|.368
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|12
|20/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|16 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (45.7%)
|3 (8.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (25.7%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (22.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (22.9%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Kelly (0-1) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
