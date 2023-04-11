Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
- In six of eight games this season (75.0%), Winker has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Kelly (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.