After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.
  • In six of eight games this season (75.0%), Winker has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Kelly (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
