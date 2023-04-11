Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 11
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10), who have lost three in a row, on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX.
The Red Wings have gone 4-5-1 in the past 10 games, totaling 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.9%). They have conceded 37 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday
Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-275)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.1
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.4)
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a 35-35-10 record this season and are 7-10-17 in games that have required overtime.
- In the 23 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.
- This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in 14 games and they lost every time.
- Detroit has earned nine points (3-10-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Red Wings have earned 71 points in their 46 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 15-10-5 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 14-13-4 (32 points).
- The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 46 games. The Red Wings went 21-19-6 in those matchups (48 points).
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|18th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|2.95
|22nd
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|3rd
|34.9
|Shots
|28.2
|29th
|1st
|25.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|11th
|19th
|20.2%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|15th
|2nd
|84.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.9%
|18th
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
