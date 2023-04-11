The Milwaukee Brewers and Garrett Mitchell, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell leads Milwaukee in total hits (nine) this season while batting .300 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In six of nine games this season (66.7%) Mitchell has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (44.4%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings