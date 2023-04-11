Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has a double, a home run and seven walks while hitting .231.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (third-most in the league).
- Kelly (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
