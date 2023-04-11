When the (7-3) play the (7-4) at Chase Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:40 PM ET, Corbin Burnes will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won five of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 3-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 6-4 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

