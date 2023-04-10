William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has a double and three walks while hitting .308.
- Contreras is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit once.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this season.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
- Gallen (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
