Having taken three in a row, the Dallas Stars visit the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/10/2022 Stars Red Wings 3-2 (F/OT) DAL

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings have conceded 260 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the league.
  • With 235 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 34 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 78 32 46 78 47 55 54.7%
David Perron 79 23 31 54 30 38 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 78 20 25 45 18 12 48.6%
Lucas Raymond 71 17 28 45 26 33 29.4%
Andrew Copp 79 9 34 43 43 26 49.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have conceded 212 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • The Stars' 269 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 79 45 58 103 64 60 0%
Joe Pavelski 79 26 49 75 55 31 53%
Jamie Benn 79 32 42 74 46 52 59.9%
Roope Hintz 70 35 35 70 37 24 51.6%
Miro Heiskanen 76 11 58 69 62 50 -

