Having taken three in a row, the Dallas Stars visit the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Watch ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX to see the match unfold as the Stars and Red Wings take the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/10/2022 Stars Red Wings 3-2 (F/OT) DAL

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 260 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the league.

With 235 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 78 32 46 78 47 55 54.7% David Perron 79 23 31 54 30 38 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 78 20 25 45 18 12 48.6% Lucas Raymond 71 17 28 45 26 33 29.4% Andrew Copp 79 9 34 43 43 26 49.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 212 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 269 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players