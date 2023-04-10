Jesse Winker -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .308 with two doubles and three walks.

This season, Winker has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his eight games this season.

In four games this year (50.0%), Winker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

