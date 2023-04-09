After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .286 with a home run and five walks.

This year, Adames has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Adames has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings