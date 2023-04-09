Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .286 with a home run and five walks.
- This year, Adames has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Adames has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Woodford (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
