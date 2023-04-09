After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .273 with three walks.

Contreras is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Contreras has gotten a hit in all six games this year, but never more than one.

In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Contreras has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings