William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .273 with three walks.
- Contreras is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in all six games this year, but never more than one.
- In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Contreras has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this season.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.56 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Woodford (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
