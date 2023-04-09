Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has a home run and four walks while batting .143.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.