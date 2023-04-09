Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
The Toronto Raptors (40-41) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSWI and SportsNet.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Bucks vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 114 - Raptors 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 2.5)
- The Bucks (42-34-5 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Raptors (40-39-2) this year.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Toronto (22-20-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51.2%) than Milwaukee (2-9-1) does as the underdog (16.7%).
- Toronto and its opponents have eclipsed the total 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (40 out of 81).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 30-19, while the Bucks are 4-11 as moneyline underdogs.
Bucks Performance Insights
- Milwaukee is sixth in the league in points scored (117.1 per game) and 14th in points conceded (113.2).
- This season the Bucks are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 25.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Bucks are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.9). They are 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.
- Milwaukee attempts 44.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 55.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.8% of Milwaukee's baskets are 3-pointers, and 65.2% are 2-pointers.
