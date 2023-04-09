How to Watch the Lakers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (37-44) play the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) at Crypto.com Arena on April 9, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Jazz.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 32-16 overall.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
- The Lakers record 117 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz allow.
- Los Angeles has a 31-8 record when scoring more than 117.9 points.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah has compiled a 23-20 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
- The Jazz score just 0.5 more points per game (117.1) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Utah is 32-12 when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have been worse in home games this year, scoring 116.8 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is surrendering 113.7 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 119.4.
- The Lakers are averaging 11.1 threes per game with a 35.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 1.4% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz score 118 points per game, 1.8 more than away (116.2). Defensively they give up 116.9 points per game at home, two less than on the road (118.9).
- At home, Utah gives up 116.9 points per game. Away, it allows 118.9.
- The Jazz pick up 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (26.3).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dennis Schroder
|Questionable
|Neck
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Collin Sexton
|Out
|Hamstring
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hand
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Finger
|Rudy Gay
|Out
|Back
|Kelly Olynyk
|Out
|Rest
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Out
|Ankle
|Walker Kessler
|Out For Season
|Concussion
