Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell leads Milwaukee in total hits (eight) this season while batting .333 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Mitchell enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.
- Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (five of seven), with at least two hits three times (42.9%).
- He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this year, and in 11.5% of his plate appearances.
- Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will look to Woodford (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
