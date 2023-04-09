The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) on April 9, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Raptors vs. Bucks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

This season, Milwaukee has a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

The Bucks score 5.6 more points per game (117.1) than the Raptors give up to opponents (111.5).

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Milwaukee is 44-8.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bucks average 118.8 points per game, 3.5 more than away (115.3). Defensively they allow 112.5 points per game at home, 1.5 less than away (114).

Milwaukee is giving up fewer points at home (112.5 per game) than away (114).

At home the Bucks are averaging 25.4 assists per game, 0.7 less than on the road (26.1).

Bucks Injuries