The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSWI and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -2.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 42 of the Bucks' 81 games with a set total.

Milwaukee is 44-37-0 against the spread this year.

The Bucks have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win three times (21.4%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Bucks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 0 0% 112.8 229.9 111.5 224.7 223.8 Bucks 0 0% 117.1 229.9 113.2 224.7 227.5

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Milwaukee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Bucks' past 10 games have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than away (.525, 21-19-0).

The Bucks score an average of 117.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 111.5 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Milwaukee is 35-17 against the spread and 44-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 42-39 24-20 43-38 Bucks 44-37 3-9 42-39

Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Bucks 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 23-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-17 26-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 44-8 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 37-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.