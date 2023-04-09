The Toronto Raptors (40-41), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and SportsNet

BSWI and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.8 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and are allowing 111.5 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +314 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 113.2 per outing (14th in league).

Toronto has compiled a 40-40-1 ATS record so far this year.

Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Bucks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +265 +125 - Raptors +30000 +11000 +235

