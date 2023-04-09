(3-5) will play the (6-2) at American Family Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 Ks, Jake Woodford will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (0-1, 12.46 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

