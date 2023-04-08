On Saturday, Willy Adames (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has a home run and four walks while hitting .280.

This season, Adames has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In three games this year, Adames has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings