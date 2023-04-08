On Saturday, Willy Adames (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has a home run and four walks while hitting .280.
  • This season, Adames has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this year, Adames has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender seven total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
