Red Wings vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet.
Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in 56 games this season, and won 24 (42.9%).
- Detroit has a record of 11-19 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 40.8% chance to win.
Red Wings vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|252 (16th)
|Goals
|234 (21st)
|254 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|255 (20th)
|59 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (12th)
|54 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (16th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.
- Over their past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1 goals.
- The Red Wings' 234 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 255 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -21.
