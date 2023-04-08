The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-170) Red Wings (+145) -

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 56 games this season, and won 24 (42.9%).

Detroit has a record of 11-19 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 40.8% chance to win.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 252 (16th) Goals 234 (21st) 254 (19th) Goals Allowed 255 (20th) 59 (9th) Power Play Goals 57 (12th) 54 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (16th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.

Over their past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1 goals.

The Red Wings' 234 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 255 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -21.

