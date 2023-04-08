Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Louis Linwood Voit III -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)
- Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.
- Voit reached base via a hit in 79 of 135 games last season (58.5%), including multiple hits in 21.5% of those games (29 of them).
- He went yard in 21 games a year ago (out of 135 opportunities, 15.6%), going deep in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Voit picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games last season (46 of 135), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- In 32.6% of his 135 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|71
|.223
|AVG
|.229
|.298
|OBP
|.318
|.432
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|29
|82/23
|K/BB
|97/33
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|72
|39 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (55.6%)
|10 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|22 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (30.6%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.1%)
|25 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (29.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
