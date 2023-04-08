Corey Conners will compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9 fresh off a win at the Valero Texas Open.

Looking to place a bet on Conners at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Corey Conners Insights

Conners has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Conners has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Conners has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 23 -6 278 1 20 2 4 $5.1M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Conners' past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 three times, and his average finish has been 18th.

Conners has four made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Conners last competed at this event in 2022 and finished sixth.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,545-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +1.

Conners will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners finished in the ninth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.78 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 99th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Conners was better than 94% of the golfers at the Valero Texas Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Conners did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Conners recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.0).

Conners' 13 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the field average (5.1).

At that last competition, Conners carded a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Conners finished the Valero Texas Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Conners finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards
Conners Odds to Win: +4000

