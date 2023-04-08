Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has a double and seven walks while batting .192.
- This year, Yelich has posted at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Yelich has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (seven total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Montgomery (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
