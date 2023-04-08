Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with 10 hits and an OBP of .593, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.000.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is third in slugging.
- Anderson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .533 with three homers.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this year (42.9%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of seven games (85.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up seven total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Montgomery (1-0) starts for the Cardinals, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
